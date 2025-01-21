Maryam wishes to award scholarships to KP, Balochistan students

Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her desire to provide Honhaar scholarships to students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan as well.

She said this while making a historic address at DG Khan during the Honhaar scholarship ceremony.

She announced establishment of an incubation centre at Ghazi University, Dera Ghazi Khan and directed to fulfil necessary educational needs of Ghazi University students.

She said, “A qualified, hardworking child will not be deprived of getting education in a higher educational institution for not being able to pay institutional fee. We do not belong to May 9 activists, we are from May 28. We are Pakistanis and the guardians of the honour of Pakistan. We disown and condemn doing humiliation to anyone but promote moral teachings. We do not believe in violence, and are the torch-bearers of knowledge, peace and development.”

She said, “Children should not believe in social media posts without verification.” The previous government did nothing for the well-being and development of Pakistan for the last four years. At the end they incited people to commit unlawful activities and labelled others as thieves.”

She added, “I urge the youth to take every decision on 100% merit like Honhaar Scholarships. Pakistan is our red line, martyrs, Rangers and Police belong to us. Those who put petrol bombs in the hands of our children instead of scholarships besides doing nefarious propaganda regarding the Honhaar scholarship is highly condemnable.”

She added, “I have personally visited every division and given Honhaar scholarships to the children. I thank Allah Almighty that I personally went and handed over Honhaar scholarships to the talented children and listened to their problems. I listen to everything whatever the children say to me, even what they do not say is listened as well.”

Maryam said, “I will visit you again soon with laptops and e-bikes. I want my sons and daughters to get their education free from the burden of paying their fees. The Punjab government is giving laptops to the children to equip them with modern technology so that they can continue their research and assignments.

She said, “In the next few years, this youth will lead Pakistan. No child should consider himself small or big, but you are the bright future of Pakistan. We will provide laptops and one lakh e-bikes to the children soon.”