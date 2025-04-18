NADRA B-Form: You can now get Child Registration Certificate online, know the fee & process

LAHORE – The Child Registration Certificate (CRC), also known as B-Form, is an essential document for registering a newborn child in records of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The B-Form is a fundamental right of every child to obtain a registration certificate from their place of origin.

NADRA has streamlined the process to make it easier for parents to acquire the B-Form for their children.

Eligibility and Requirements for B-Form

B-Form can be obtained by providing documented proof of birth issued by the Union Council (for births both inland and abroad).

At least one parent must hold a National Identity Card (NIC) or a National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP).

Get B-Form Online – Easy Steps

Nadra has launched an online service to issue B-Form for children of a certain age. The applicants can use the Pak ID Mobile App to get the CRC for “children up to one year old”.

Log in to your Pak ID account or create a new account if you don’t have one.

Click on “Apply Now” and select “Issuance of Identity Document”.

Choose “Identity Card”, then select “Child Registration Certificate (CRC)”.

Select “Yes”, enter the 13-digit identity number, and press “Start Application”.

Review the prefilled information, select processing priority, and proceed.

Capture or upload the child’s photograph.

Provide your digital signature.

Enter the child’s details.

Upload the required documents.

Verify the fingerprints of one parent.

Review and submit the application.

Parents are required to visit the Nadra offices to get the B-form for children aged above one year.

Nadra B-Form Fee

The normal fee for Nadra B-Form stands at Rs50 while executive service is also offered by the registration authority for Rs500.