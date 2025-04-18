Download your e-Emirates ID in PDF form on mobile phone [Complete Process]

DUBAI – The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security-ICP is the competent authority to issue Emirates ID to citizens and residents.

It is a legal requirement for all UAE citizens and residents to apply for the ID card and carry it with them at all times.

Besides carrying the hard copy of the ID card, the citizens and residents, including Pakistanis and Indians, of the UAE can now download the virtual Emirates ID card on their mobile phones and can show it to the authorities for verification.

It can also be used for banking services and others in the Gulf country.

The federal authority has launched a mobile application extending various services, including the e-Emirates ID card.

Process to Download Digital Emirates ID

The ICA app is available on both Google Play Store for Android users and Apple Store for iPhone users. Following are the steps to download ID card:

Download and install the UAEICP App on mobile phone

If you are the new user, register on the app by providing your data.

Log in to the app and select the “Emirates ID” option on the home screen.

A digital copy of Emirates ID card will appear on the screen.

The ID is now available for download in PDF format

The user can also generate a QR code by click on the “view QR code” button