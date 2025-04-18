AGL62.95▼ -0.69 (-0.01%)AIRLINK181.52▼ -2.25 (-0.01%)BOP11.18▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.51▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.33▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DFML43.7▲ 0.51 (0.01%)DGKC125.64▼ -0.23 (0.00%)FCCL46.11▼ -0.06 (0.00%)FFL15.65▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)HUBC143.25▼ -0.19 (0.00%)HUMNL12.9▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)KEL4.6▲ 0.16 (0.04%)KOSM5.9▲ 0.13 (0.02%)MLCF65.82▲ 1.25 (0.02%)NBP88.6▲ 3.12 (0.04%)OGDC214.19▲ 0.11 (0.00%)PAEL46.9▼ -0.12 (0.00%)PIBTL10.8▲ 0.37 (0.04%)PPL172.95▲ 1.21 (0.01%)PRL34.2▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)PTC22.45▲ 0.06 (0.00%)SEARL95.3▲ 2.39 (0.03%)TELE7.25▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.33▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)TPLP9.94▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TREET20.9▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)TRG66.3▼ -0.35 (-0.01%)UNITY27.4▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Download your e-Emirates ID in PDF form on mobile phone [Complete Process]

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

DUBAI – The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security-ICP is the competent authority to issue Emirates ID to citizens and residents.

It is a legal requirement for all UAE citizens and residents to apply for the ID card and carry it with them at all times.

Besides carrying the hard copy of the ID card, the citizens and residents, including Pakistanis and Indians, of the UAE can now download the virtual Emirates ID card on their mobile phones and can show it to the authorities for verification.

It can also be used for banking services and others in the Gulf country.

The federal authority has launched a mobile application extending various services, including the e-Emirates ID card.

Process to Download Digital Emirates ID

The ICA app is available on both Google Play Store for Android users and Apple Store for iPhone users. Following are the steps to download ID card:

Download and install the UAEICP App on mobile phone

If you are the new user, register on the app by providing your data.

Log in to the app and select the “Emirates ID” option on the home screen.

A digital copy of Emirates ID card will appear on the screen.

The ID is now available for download in PDF format

The user can also generate a QR code by click on the “view QR code” button

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • International

UAE to replace Emirates ID with AI-Powered biometric facial recognition system

  • International

US conducts airstrike on key oil facility on Yemen’s western coast kills 38 workers

  • International

What is new UAE digital identification system replacing Emirates IDs?

  • Article, International

Islam From Graphic Novels to Media

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer