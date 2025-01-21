Gen Bagheri discusses defence coop with COAS

Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Monday visited the General Headquarters and called on General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters related to the prevailing regional security environment and bilateral defence cooperation, said a news release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations.

Upon his arrival at GHQ, Major General Mohammad Bagheri laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada in homage to Pakistan’s martyrs. He was warmly received, including a guard of honour presented by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army.

Earlier in the day, Major General Dr Mohammad Bagheri called on President Asif Ali Zardari, at Aiwan-e-Sadr and exchanged views on matters of bilateral importance. During the meeting, both sides highlighted the longstanding and fraternal relations between Pakistan and Iran and emphasised the need to promote trade and economic relations for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.

It was also highlighted that terrorism was a shared challenge and both countries needed to take effective and coordinated measures to address this challenge, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The Iranian armed forces chief appreciated Pakistan’s stance on Gaza and Lebanon.

Major General Bagheri, leading a high-ranking military delegation, arrived in Islamabad on Sunday at the invitation of Army Chief, General Asim Munir.

According to Iranian media, Major General Mohammad Bagheri has emphasized the strengthening of military and security ties between Iran and Pakistan during his trip to the neighboring country.