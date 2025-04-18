AGL62.95▼ -0.69 (-0.01%)AIRLINK181.52▼ -2.25 (-0.01%)BOP11.18▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.51▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.33▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DFML43.7▲ 0.51 (0.01%)DGKC125.64▼ -0.23 (0.00%)FCCL46.11▼ -0.06 (0.00%)FFL15.65▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)HUBC143.25▼ -0.19 (0.00%)HUMNL12.9▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)KEL4.6▲ 0.16 (0.04%)KOSM5.9▲ 0.13 (0.02%)MLCF65.82▲ 1.25 (0.02%)NBP88.6▲ 3.12 (0.04%)OGDC214.19▲ 0.11 (0.00%)PAEL46.9▼ -0.12 (0.00%)PIBTL10.8▲ 0.37 (0.04%)PPL172.95▲ 1.21 (0.01%)PRL34.2▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)PTC22.45▲ 0.06 (0.00%)SEARL95.3▲ 2.39 (0.03%)TELE7.25▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.33▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)TPLP9.94▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TREET20.9▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)TRG66.3▼ -0.35 (-0.01%)UNITY27.4▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Plea moved to Lahore High Court for citizenship as Pakistani woman marries Afghan man

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Following the marriage of a Pakistani woman to an Afghan man, a petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking Pakistani citizenship for the husband.

Justice Farooq Haider presided over the hearing on the petition filed by Musarrat Jabeen, which also challenged the Citizenship Act of 1951. The

During the proceedings, the court recommended forming a larger bench to hear the case.

The petitioner argued that under Pakistan’s Citizenship Act, a foreign woman who marries a Pakistani man is granted citizenship, but when a Pakistani woman marries a foreign man within Pakistan, citizenship is not granted.

The petition contended that the Citizenship Act of 1951 is contrary to the Constitution and law, specifically violating Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees equality before the law.

According to the petitioner, she married an Afghan man named Naseem in 2012. As the government is currently repatriating Afghan nationals, the petitioner has requested the court to grant Pakistani citizenship to her husband and to declare the Citizenship Act of 1951 null and void.

Earlier this week, the LHC directed the interior ministry to clear the status of a Pushtoon family within one month by deciding its appeal against the cancellation of National Identity Cards for allegedly belonging to Afghanistan.

Daray Khan, resident of Daska, Sialkot, had moved an application before the Lahore High Court through his counsel Ch Shoaib Saleem Advocate, alleging that the petitioner had filed an appeal under the NADRA Ordinance 2000 with the interior ministry against cancellation of CNICs of his family on the report of security agencies that he is not a Pakistani and belongs to Afghanistan. He prayed that the appeal is pending with the interior ministry for the last more than six months and there is every probability that the petitioner and his family may suffer dislocation at the hands of the law enforcement agencies for allegedly being the Afghanis.

Repatriation efforts continue as illegal Afghans return home

Fida Hussain

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

NADRA B-Form: You can now get Child Registration Certificate online, know the fee & process

  • Pakistan

SC clubs former Punjab Governor Cheema’s case with Imran Khan’s plea

  • Pakistan

Honda CG 125 self-start updated installment plan for April 2025

  • Pakistan

NA-213 Umerkot by-election: PPP’s Saba Talpur wins, Lal Chand Malhi rejects results

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer