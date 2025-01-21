No negligence in Hajj preparations to be tolerated: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued strict directives for the special preparations of Hajj 2025, emphasising that no negligence in serving the pilgrims will be tolerated.

The prime minister presided over a review meeting regarding Hajj 2025 preparations. He reiterated that pilgrims are Allah’s guests, and ensuring their comfort is the government’s top priority.

Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Chaudhry Salik Hussain and senior officials attended the meeting. They were briefed on the progress of the Hajj Fund, which is now in its final stages.

Officials informed the prime minister that, like the previous year, SIM cards for pilgrims will be provided from Pakistan, and the Hajj Mobile Application will continue to function to assist them during their pilgrimage.

During the briefing, the prime minister directed that a comprehensive report on Hajj preparations be presented in the coming days. He also stressed that highly reputed officers should be appointed for Hajj duties, ensuring transparency and efficiency in the process.

Shehbaz Sharif further instructed authorities to provide top-tier training facilities for Hajj 2025 pilgrims, ensuring that they are well-prepared before their journey. The prime minister emphasised that pilgrims’ housing, transportation, and other facilities should be meticulously planned and executed. He further underscored that the selection of assistants for the pilgrims must be done transparently and based on merit.

Previously, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah on Monday signed the annual Hajj agreement 2025 between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Under the agreement, 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform Hajj this year. The agreement includes a commitment to provide the best possible facilities for Pakistani pilgrims, who will be offered special accommodation in Mina at reduced rates.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the Saudi minister assured his Pakistani counterpart of all possible support for better facilities for the pilgrims.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain will also participate in a four-day international Hajj conference and expo organised by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj in Jeddah, where additional agreements will be made with institutions and companies responsible for providing facilities to pilgrims.

“To make the Hajj journey more accessible, easier, and comfortable, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has introduced a short Hajj program of 20 to 25 days like the previous year.”