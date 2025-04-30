Gold rate in Pakistan today, 30 April, 2025

City Gold Silver Karachi Rs349,200 Rs 3,497 Lahore Rs349,200 Rs3,497 Islamabad Rs349,200 Rs3,497 Peshawar Rs349,200 Rs3,497 Quetta Rs349,200 Rs3,497 Sialkot Rs349,200 Rs3,497 Hyderabad Rs349,200 Rs3,497 Faisalabad Rs349,200 Rs3,497

Last Update at 4:30am, 29 April Tuesday

Today Gold Price 24K

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Per Tola Gold Rs349,200 Per 10Gram Gold 299,382 Per Gram Gold 29,938

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.