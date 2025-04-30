AGL55.85▲ 0.11 (0.00%)AIRLINK160.28▼ -4.3 (-0.03%)BOP9.48▲ 0.18 (0.02%)CNERGY7.81▲ 0.27 (0.04%)DCL10.23▲ 0.24 (0.02%)DFML38.52▲ 0.65 (0.02%)DGKC127.75▲ 8.94 (0.08%)FCCL43.73▲ 0.76 (0.02%)FFL14.96▲ 0.14 (0.01%)HUBC137.12▼ -0.75 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.45▲ 0.18 (0.01%)KEL4.11▲ 0.03 (0.01%)KOSM5.24▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF68.92▲ 2.45 (0.04%)NBP84.74▲ 0.69 (0.01%)OGDC207.81▼ -0.19 (0.00%)PAEL43.2▲ 1.3 (0.03%)PIBTL8.92▲ 0.04 (0.00%)PPL157.1▼ -3.15 (-0.02%)PRL28.59▲ 0.69 (0.02%)PTC20.58▲ 0.3 (0.01%)SEARL84.59▲ 0.86 (0.01%)TELE7.03▲ 0 (0.00%)TOMCL34.5▲ 0.25 (0.01%)TPLP8.82▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TREET19.51▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TRG63.84▲ 1.3 (0.02%)UNITY26.19▲ 0.45 (0.02%)WTL1.26▲ 0 (0.00%)

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 30 April, 2025

Per Tola Gold Price Comes Down To Rs318000 In Pakistan Amid Rate Cut
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI Gold prices in Pakistan jumped by Rs2100, with per-tola rates standing at Rs349,200. Meanwhile, ten-gram gold also climbed to Rs 299,382.

 Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Karachi Rs349,200 Rs3,497
Lahore Rs349,200 Rs3,497
Islamabad Rs349,200 Rs3,497
Peshawar Rs349,200 Rs3,497
Quetta Rs349,200 Rs3,497
Sialkot Rs349,200 Rs3,497
Hyderabad Rs349,200 Rs3,497
Faisalabad Rs349,200 Rs3,497

Last Update at 4:30am, 29 April Tuesday

Today Gold Price 24K

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today
Per Tola Gold Rs349,200
Per 10Gram Gold 299,382
Per Gram Gold 29,938

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

Gold jumps Rs10,000 in a day in Pakistan to hit all-time high of Rs338,800

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Gold Rate

Gold prices cross Rs349,000 Per Tola in Pakistan amid global surge

  • Gold Rate

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 29 April, 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia decrease today – 28 April 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 28 April, 2025

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer