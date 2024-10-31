Manoj Tiwari’s photo featuring Pakistani cricketers in Hong Kong goes viral

LAHORE – Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwari’s social media post featuring Pakistani players went viral during the Hong Kong Sixes tournament on Thursday.

While at the photo session for the Hong Kong Sixes tournament, Manoj Tiwari took pictures with Pakistani captain Faheem Ashraf and Asif Ali.

Later, sharing the photo on social media, Manoj Tiwari wrote, “Borders divide, cricketers unite.”

In his post, the Indian cricketer added that everyone is ready for the Indo-Pak match at the Hong Kong Sixes, mentioning his photo session with Faheem Ashraf and Asif Ali.

The Hong Kong Sixes tournament will take place from November 1 to 3, with the Pakistan team placed in Pool C alongside India and the UAE.

Pakistan will play its first match against the UAE on November 1, followed by a match against India.