Petrol price in Pakistan likely to see big drop – Expected rates from April 16

ISLAMABAD – Petrol price is likely to see a massive drop in Pakistan amid decreasing oil prices in international market.

The federal government is set to announce new petrol prices for second fortnight of April 2025 tonight as the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has sent a summary.

It recommended a decrease in petroleum prices in new of downward trend in global oil market where Brent crude futures is being traded as $65 per barrel on April 15.

The new petrol prices will come into effect from April 16 till 30.

OGRA Recommendations

Reports said Ogra has recommended a decline of Rs8.27 per litre in petrol price, Rs.96 per litre in high speed diesel and Rs7.21 per litre in light speed diesel.

Similarly, the regulatory authority has recommended a decrease of Rs7.21 per litre in kerosene oil price.

Expected Petrol Price from April 16

If the summary is approved, the new petrol price would be Rs246.36 per litre in Pakistan from April 16. Similarly, the price of diesel is expected to drop to Rs251.68 per litre.

The final decision will be taken by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after consultation with relevant ministers.

Current Petrol Prices in Pakistan

The current price of petrol in Pakistan stands at Rs256.13 per liter. The price of High-Speed Diesel stands at Rs258.64 per liter.

Recently, the prime minister announced a major relief in electricity prices, decreasing the per unit rate by Rs7.41 domestic consumers and Rs7.69 per unit for industries.