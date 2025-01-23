Man tortures wife to death in Karachi’s Baldia Town

KARACHI – A man in Baldia Town strangled and tortured his wife to death and fled the scene, the local police said on Thursday.

The deceased woman was a mother of two.

On Thursday morning, the police discovered the woman’s body in Sector 12-E, Baldia Town, within the Saeedabad police station limits. The suspect, identified as Irfan, allegedly tortured and strangled his 22-year-old wife Saba.

The police and forensic teams arrived at the scene and later shifted the body to Civil Hospital for the legal formalities.

SHO Idrees Bangash said that the couple had married out of love a few years ago. After committing the murder, Irfan called his father-in-law and told him to collect his daughter’s body.

The suspect, originally from Sadiqabad, managed to escape after killing his wife. The police started raids to arrest him.

The parents of the deceased woman revealed that Suspect Irfan was a drug addict who frequently abused their daughter. She often left him and returned to her parents’ home but he would call and convince her to return.

The grieved family demanded arrest of the suspect and strict punishment for killing his wife.