Man, his two sons shot dead in Lahore on way to court

LAHORE – A man and his two sons were killed in broad daylight while on their way to a court hearing in Lahore on Saturday.

The police said that unidentified assailants opened fire on Sagian Road, killing the father and his two sons, who were traveling in a rickshaw.

The initial reports said that the shooters were on motorcycles. It is suspected that the motive behind the attack may have been a longstanding enmity. A passerby was injured in the gunfire.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took notice of the incident and requested a report from Lahore’s Capital City Police Officer (CCPO).

She expressed condolences to the victims’ family and directed immediate legal action, emphasizing that the perpetrators should be swiftly brought to justice.

Besides it, Punjab Inspector General Dr. Usman Anwar called for a report and instructed that all resources be used to arrest the suspects. DIG Operations Faisal Kamran stated that evidence has been collected, and teams have been formed to apprehend those responsible.