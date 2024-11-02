Pakistan qualify for HK Super Sixes semi-finals after beating South Africa

HONG KONG – Pakistan has secured a place in the semi-finals of the Hong Kong Super Sixes tournament with a commanding win over South Africa in the quarter-finals.

The Pakistani team set a target of 106 runs after scoring 105 for the loss of three wickets in the allotted 6 overs. Key performances included Muhammad Ikhlaq’s explosive 53 off 16 balls, supported by Hussain Talat, who contributed 27 runs off just 11 balls.

In response, South Africa could only reach 88 runs, losing 4 wickets.

Pakistani all-rounder Hussain Talat also impressed with the ball, claiming 2 wickets to solidify his team’s defense.

With this victory, Pakistan has now triumphed over strong competitors including traditional rival India, the UAE, and South Africa. The semi-finals and final matches of the Hong Kong Super Sixes are set to take place tomorrow, Sunday.