Uhs Conducts Postgraduate Admission Test

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore conducted its postgraduate admission test on Sunday.

The test was held for admissions to various postgraduate programs, including MPhil, PhD, Master of Public Health (MPH), Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), and Master of Health Professions Education (MHPE).

According to official data shared by the UHS examination department, a total of 565 candidates were registered for the examination. Of these, 440 candidates appeared for the MPhil, PhD, MPH, and MSN streams, while 65 candidates appeared for the MHPE program.

Among the candidates who sat the test, 311 were vying for admission to the Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program, while 129 competed for seats in the MPhil, PhD, and other master’s level public health and biomedical sciences programs.

The test was conducted under strict security protocols and by standard operating procedures to ensure transparency and fairness. University officials, along with external invigilators and observers, monitored the process throughout the day.

A UHS spokesperson said that the university remained committed to upholding merit in its postgraduate admissions and that the results would be announced after the completion of the evaluation process in the coming week.

The postgraduate admission test is a mandatory requirement for applicants seeking admission to UHS’s advanced degree programs.