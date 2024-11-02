Ex-Lahore DC Rafia Haider to head Pakistan Women’s Cricket

LAHORE – Former Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider is likely to be appointed as new Head of Women’s Cricket after Tanya Mallick’s exit.

Raifa, who previously served in coveted roles, will take over the responsibilities of Director of Women’s Cricket. The development comes amid recent shakeup in cricket board in wake of disappointing performances by women’s teams in both Asia Cup and World Cup.

Tanya Mallick, who was appointed 3 years back, stepped down citing restrictions in her roles and the team’s ongoing struggles on the international stage as contributing factors to her resignation.

Reports also claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is also considering Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi for key role in women’s cricket management. Shehrbano is known for her bravery in a recent incident where she rescued a woman in Lahore, earning national recognition.