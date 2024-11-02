AGL37.87▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)AIRLINK124.01▲ 2.24 (0.02%)BOP5.69▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)CNERGY3.76▲ 0.03 (0.01%)DCL8.53▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DFML40.47▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)DGKC87▲ 2.71 (0.03%)FCCL33.91▲ 1.35 (0.04%)FFBL66.26▲ 0.73 (0.01%)FFL10.19▲ 0.23 (0.02%)HUBC103.85▲ 0.32 (0.00%)HUMNL13.5▲ 0.23 (0.02%)KEL4.67▲ 0.23 (0.05%)KOSM6.85▼ -0.18 (-0.03%)MLCF38.78▲ 1.27 (0.03%)NBP60.7▲ 0.45 (0.01%)OGDC179.49▲ 7.36 (0.04%)PAEL24.98▲ 0.42 (0.02%)PIBTL5.7▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL151.9▲ 10.37 (0.07%)PRL22.74▲ 0 (0.00%)PTC14.98▲ 0.34 (0.02%)SEARL66.67▲ 2.13 (0.03%)TELE7.04▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL35.54▼ -0.09 (0.00%)TPLP7.32▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TREET14.02▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)TRG50.9▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)UNITY26.39▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)WTL1.22▲ 0 (0.00%)

Ex-Lahore DC Rafia Haider to head Pakistan Women’s Cricket

Ex Lahore Dc Rafia Haider To Head Pakistan Womens Cricket
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Former Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider is likely to be appointed as new Head of Women’s Cricket after Tanya Mallick’s exit.

Raifa, who previously served in coveted roles, will take over the responsibilities of Director of Women’s Cricket. The development comes amid recent shakeup in cricket board in wake of disappointing performances by women’s teams in both Asia Cup and World Cup.

Tanya Mallick, who was appointed 3 years back, stepped down citing restrictions in her roles and the team’s ongoing struggles on the international stage as contributing factors to her resignation.

Reports also claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is also considering Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi for key role in women’s cricket management. Shehrbano is known for her bravery in a recent incident where she rescued a woman in Lahore, earning national recognition.

PSL Director, Head of Women’s Cricket bid farewell to PCB

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Sports

Pakistan qualify for HK Super Sixes semi-finals after beating South Africa

  • Sports

Lahore Qalandars appoint Darren Gough as new head coach

  • Sports

Senior bureaucrat set to be appointed as new COO of PCB

  • Sports

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Multan’s Uzair, Karachi’s Taha hit tons in second round matches

Recomended

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer