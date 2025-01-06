Lodhran: 50 arrested for holding dirty dance parties in guise of wedding events

LODHRAN – Police have arrested 50 individuals for holding dirty dance parties disguised as a wedding ceremony in Lodhran city of Punjab.

SHO City Police Station Mazmul Khan said the police raided the gatherings in the areas of Mohalla Kora Wala and Qasim Wala in Lodhran. They arrested 50 individuals, including dancers performing to obscene songs, during the raids.

The SHO City stated that immoral gatherings were organized under the guise of wedding ceremonies at both locations.

During the raid, a large sum of Rs196,000 was recovered from the dancers, and foreign currency notes from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the USA were also showered during the gathering. Fireworks materials were also seized during the raids.

DPO Kamran Mumtaz stated that operations against illegal gatherings will continue.

Last year, police in Sindh capital city of Karachi busted a private party organized by students in a private residence in an upscale society of the metropolis.

At least 10 individuals including girls were held by the cops during a raid at the dance party and a case was lodged under the Narcotics Act as the detained students were apprehended for alcohol and drug-related offenses.

In the FIR, cops said a dance party of a foreign school was underway when the conducted the raid, and boys and girls were apprehended in semi-naked condition.

Females in short skirts grind on what appears to be a dance floor. The air was apparently thick with illicit smoke and shots of hard liquor were being passed around under strobes disco. The whole scenario depicted a regular weekend party at a nightclub.

Several bottles of foreign liquor, a music system, and other equipment were recovered from the DHA house.