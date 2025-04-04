List of Most Powerful, Weakest Passports of 2025 revealed: Where does Pakistan stand?

ISLAMABAD – Nomad Passport Index revealed the most powerful and weakest passports of 2025, classifying 190 countries.

As Ireland, Switzerland, and Greece topped the list, Pakistani passport remained weak due to factors like political instability, and security concerns as economic challenges, and strained diplomatic relations.

The South Asian nation continues to rank among the weakest passports in the world, holding 195th position out of 199 countries and territories when it comes to visa-free travel and the limited global mobility their passport affords.

Nomad Capitalist evaluates passports based on visa-free travel access, taxation policies for citizens living abroad, perception of the country’s development, the right to hold dual citizenship, and personal freedoms such as press freedom and government surveillance.

Despite power ranking, Pakistanis can still access number of countries, along with visa requirements. The country’s low ranking in the index is attributed to multiple factors, including strict visa policies by other nations, higher taxation rates on foreign income, and limited opportunities for dual citizenship.

Most Powerful Passports 2025

Rank Country 1 Ireland 2 Switzerland 3 Greece 4 Portugal 5 Malta 6 Italy 7 Luxembourg 8 Finland 9 Norway 10 United Arab Emirates

Weakest Passports List 2025

Rank Country 199 Afghanistan 198 Yemen 197 Eritrea 196 Iraq 195 Pakistan 194 Syria 193 Somalia 192 North Korea 191 Libya 190 Palestinian Territory

This ranking sheds light on need for greater policy efforts to improve Islamabad’s standing on the global stage, particularly in terms of its citizens’ ability to travel and access opportunities worldwide.

With countries like Ireland and Switzerland paving the way for more freedom and mobility, the report suggests need for Pakistan to focus on reforming its passport policies to help boost the opportunities for its citizens in global landscape.