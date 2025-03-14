Here’s good news for passport applicants in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The passport printing process is set to accelerate further as new printers equipped with advanced technology have been delivered to the Directorate General of Immigration and Passport.

These printers, imported from Germany, include two modern e-printers and six desktop printers.

DG Passports Mustafa Jamal Qazi visited the e-printer section and was briefed on the installation process of the printers by foreign experts. A foreign technical team has also arrived in Pakistan for the installation, which will be completed soon.

The DG Passports said the modern printers have the capacity to print 1,000 passports per hour, and the quality of printing will also improve with the help of advanced technology.

Qazi revealed that more e-printers will arrive in Pakistan next month, which will further speed up the process.

Pakistan Passport Fee March 2025

The passport fee in normal and urgent categories stands unchanged as of January 2025. The fee for 36-page ordinary passport for 5 years stands unchanged at Rs 4,500, while the urgent processing fee stands at Rs7,500.

For 10-year validity period, the fee for 36-page passport stands at Rs 6,700 , with the urgent fee is Rs 11,200.

For 72-page passport for 5 years, people will have to pay Rs 8,200 for normal processing and Rs 13,500 for urgent processing.

For 100-page passport valid for 10 years, the new fee fixed at Rs12,400 for normal category and Rs20,200 for urgent processing.