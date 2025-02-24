Pakistan passport renewal fee in Dirhams for 5 years validity

DUBAI – Pakistani citizens residing in Dubai can visit the Pakistan Consulate General for renewal of their passports.

Pakistani nationals living in the United Arab Emirates and any other foreign country must keep their travel document updated as they will deny permission for boarding flights without a valid passport.

The passport services are available during working hours starting from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm from Monday to Thursday while the services are available till 11:00 am on Friday.

Applicants can book an appointment for the passport renewal through official website of the consulate general to avoid any inconvenience. (Click here to book an appointment for passport renewal)

Documents Required for Pakistani Passport Renewal in Dubai

Original Passport (mandatory) + Photocopy

Original valid CNIC/NICOP/Smart Card (mandatory) + Photocopy

5 Years Passport Renewal Fee in Dirhams

As of February 2025, the passport renewal fee stands unchanged. The fee for 36-page passport stands at 110 Dirham while urgent is AED180. The fee for 72-page passport stands at AED220 while the embassy charges AED325 in wake of urgent fee.

The normal fee for 100-page passport stands at AED220 while urgent fee is AED435.