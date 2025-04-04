China hits back with 34pc tariffs on US Imports amid soaring trade tensions

BEIJING – China responded to US President Donald Trump’s tariffs with 34percent levies starting April 10, amid an economic rift after recent shockwaves in parts of the world.

Several nations threatened hitting back United States as Trump’s sweeping tariffs could jolted economies and adding cost of goods in leading consumer market.

Amid condemnation, Beijing retaliated against United States, announcing a sweeping 34percent tariff on all US imports, in what is said to be a direct response to Trump’s decision to impose 34pc tariffs on Chinese goods.

China’s State Council Tariff Commission denounced Trump‘ move, calling it violation of international trade rules, accusing new government of undermining Beijng legitimate rights. Beiing made it clear that this was a measured response to the US aggressive stance, which has already included two rounds of 10% tariffs on Chinese goods imposed by US President.

With new development, Chinese goods in America will face combined tariff rate of 54%. Chinese tariffs are expected to further escalate tensions, reshaping trade and economic relations.

As EU vowed to fight back, China is apparently not in mood not to back down from US’s tough stance. Businesses with supply chains linked to China are now facing a complex situation, navigating not only the U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods but also the broader economic fallout of Trump’s global tariff policy.