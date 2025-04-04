Malaysian High Commission celebrates Eid with Cultural Exchange, Diplomacy

ISLAMABAD – Malaysian High Commission in Islamabad hosted grand Eid-ul-Fitr Open House to mark the end of Ramadan and celebrate the spirit of unity and goodwill.

The event, hosted by Ambassador Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan and his spouse, To’ Puan Amelia Amani Lee Abdullah, was attended by a distinguished gathering of diplomats, government officials, business leaders, and members of the Malaysian diaspora.

Open House saw presence of ASEAN Heads of Mission, the Dean of the African Group in Islamabad, ambassadors from Russia and Kazakhstan, as well as diplomats from ASEAN and Central Asian Republics. Prominent figures included the Chairman of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), senior government officials, media representatives, and captains of industry.

A cherished Malaysian tradition, the Eid-ul-Fitr Open House provided a unique opportunity for cultural exchange and fostering stronger people-to-people connections between Malaysia and Pakistan. Guests were treated to a sumptuous array of traditional Malaysian dishes, including Beef Rendang, Chinese Fried Rice, Mamak-Style Fried Noodles, Grilled Roasted Lamb, Fried Chicken, and more, reflecting Malaysia’s rich culinary heritage.

In his address, Ambassador Dato’ Azhar Mazlan expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the attendees for their presence and emphasized the enduring friendship and cooperation between Malaysia and Pakistan. He highlighted the significance of Eid-ul-Fitr as a time for reflection, gratitude, and strengthening ties across communities.

The event was marked by positive feedback from the guests, who praised the atmosphere of camaraderie and the opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions. The gathering successfully embodied the spirit of Eid, promoting mutual respect and unity between the two nations.

As the event concluded, it was evident that the Malaysian High Commission’s Open House had further cemented the strong bilateral relations between Malaysia and Pakistan, while creating lasting bonds of friendship among the attendees.