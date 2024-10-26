Leghari for enhanced energy coop with Chinese companies

Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, held separate meetings with Mr Yao Huan, Vice-President of Power China and Ni Zhen Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and General Manager of the Energy China on the sidelines of the Third Belt & Road Ministerial Conference in Qingdao, China.

During these meetings, the Federal Minister engaged in fruitful discussions aimed at strengthening energy cooperation between Pakistan and these leading Chinese energy companies.

Recalling historic visit of Premier Li Qiang to Pakistan, Minister for Power conveyed Pakistan desire to modernize power dispatch and transmission systems, aimed at cutting lines and other losses.

At the meeting with Vice President Yao of Power China, both sides explored the possibility of establishing a state-of-the-art research and development center in Pakistan to facilitate the integration of advanced technologies and best practices into the country’s energy framework. Minister for Power noted that the proposed center would not only enhance operational performance but also contribute to sustainable energy solutions benefiting both Pakistan and its partners.

Minister for Power extended a cordial invitation to both the leaders to undertake a visit to Pakistan.—APP