Justice Afridi to be sworn in as CJP today

Profile Pakistans New Chief Justice Yahya Afridi
After Justice Isa’s retirement, the 30th Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath today (Saturday) in the President’s House at 11:00 am.
Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony are complete, and invitations have been sent to the dignities. President Asif Ali Zardari will administrator oath to Chief Justice Yahya Afridi.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the services chief, governors, chief ministers, National Assembly speaker, Senate chairman, and federal ministers will also be present in the oath-taking ceremony.

News desk

