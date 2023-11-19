LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has stopped the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) from renting out a purpose-built Community Centre in Muslim Town.

The residents have moved to the LHC against LDA’s decision to give the community centre to Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on rent.

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan directed the LDA to stop the process till the next hearing scheduled to be held on November 28, 2023.

The then District Nazim Mian Amer Mahmood laid the foundation stone of the community centre in December 2006.

In the following year, the District Council approved the budget for the project.

On its completion, LDA decided to shift its office which was ultimately stopped by the LHC.

Later, LDA started renting out building for holding functions.

Now, it decided to rent out the premises to the LWMC.

Raja Munawar, former union council nazim who fought a long legal battle for retrieving four kanal commercial property on a prime location and paving the way for construction of a community centre there, has hailed the court verdict, saying the community would continue efforts for saving purpose built premises.