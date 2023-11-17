LAHORE – Lahore Development Authority (LDA) is on the receiving end following its decision of renting out purpose built Community Centre in Muslim Town.

LDA has recently given the community centre to Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on rent.

Residents of Muslim Town have come out on roads to protest against the decision, demanding the authorities to use the building only for the purpose for which it was built about 15 years back.

The then District Nazim Mian Amer Mahmood laid foundation stone in December 2006. In the following year, District Council approved budget for the community centre.

On its completion, LDA decided to shift its office which was ultimately stopped by the Lahore High Court.

Later, LDA started renting out building for holding functions. Now it has given the building on rent to the LWMC.

Raja Munawar, former union council nazim, who fought a long legal battle for retrieving four kanal commercial land on prime location and paving way for construction of a community centre there, said that the purpose built premises could only be utilized by the local community.

While renting out the building, he said, the LDA has violated the laws which would not be tolerated. He appealed the Punjab Chief Minister and LDA high ups to intervene and withdraw the unlawful decision of renting out the community centre.