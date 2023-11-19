ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for Islamabad, Rawalpindi and most parts of Pakistan on Sunday evening/night and the next two days.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present over western parts of the country.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is expected in twin cities and most parts of the country and partly cloudy in the upper parts on Sunday evening/night and the following two days.

Fog/smog is likely to develop in plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 07-09 degrees Celsius on Monday and 06-08 C on Tuesday.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 10-12 C on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country and cold in northern parts during the last 24 hours.

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan where mercury dropped to 05 C below the freezing point.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 08 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 88 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 11 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 73 per cent.