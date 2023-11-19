LAHORE – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for Lahore and most parts of Pakistan on Sunday night and the next two days.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present over western parts of the country.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is expected in Lahore and most parts of the country and partly cloudy in the upper parts on Sunday night and the following two days.

Fog/smog is likely to develop in plain areas of Punjab.

Fog/smog is likely in Sialkot, Lahore, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sargodha, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and surroundings during morning hours.

Moderate fog/smog may disturb vehicular movement on Motorway (Lahore-Kot Abdul Hakim, Sialkot-Lahore, Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad, Faisalabad-Multan and Multan-Sukkur) and portions of National Highway during morning hours.

In Lahore, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 12-14 degrees Celsius on Monday and 11-13 C on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country and cold in northern parts during the last 24 hours.

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan where mercury dropped to 05 C below the freezing point.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at 13 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 89 per cent.