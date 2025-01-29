Lay’s Classic Chips recalled for undeclared ingredient, allergy risk warning

WASHINGTON – Lay’s Classic chips remain one of the most widely consumed snacks worldwide but undeclared ingredients causing life-threatening allergic reactions prompted recall of these Chips in United States.

Food and Drug Administration FDA raised the highest level due to undeclared milk, a major food allergen that can cause serious reactions in those allergic to it. The Federal Agency for Public Health raised alarm, ranging from mild issues like hives and cramps to life-threatening allergic reactions like anaphylaxis.

FDA said milk allergy is common, especially among young ones, and is the third most common allergen, thus authorities raised recall status for Lay’s Classic Potato Chips to Class 1, citing an undeclared milk ingredient that could trigger life-threatening allergic reactions.

The recall affects several bags of chips, which may contain milk not listed on the label. As per reports, the affected bags of the famous chips were sold in Washington, and Oregon in November last year.

It mentioned that no allergic reactions have been reported to date, but authorities urge consumers with milk allergies to dispose of the product at the earliest.

For the unversed, undeclared milk in food can be a serious issue for people with different allergies. Even trace amounts of the product can trigger an allergic reaction. Medical experts why it’s really important to check labels carefully for allergens, especially for those who are highly sensitive.