Latest update on installation of Lesco single-phase electricity meters

LAHORE – The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has made a significant announcement regarding installation of single-phase meters in its region.

The LESCO provides services in districts of Lahore, Okara, Sheikhupura, Nankana and Kasur in the Punjab province.

In latest development, the Lesco’s Materials Management Department has issued 18,000 single-phase meters in the first phase.

These newly issued single-phase meters will be used for new connections while the replacement of defective meters is still pending.

All consumers who submitted demand notices by October 4th will be provided these single-phase meters.

The LESCO spokesperson said there is no shortage of three-phase meters. All consumers who submitted demand notices by January will be provided the three-phase meters.

Lesco New Connection Procedure

Step 1: You can visit the given link (http://www.enc.com.pk/) to start the application process.

Step 2: Enter required information in the form such as NTC, connection type, area, CNIC Number, minimum load, premises address and others.

Step 3: You will also require to submit property details where you want to install the new electricity connection.

Step 4: After filling and uploading all required information and docs submit the application form

Step 5: Need to printout of your submitted application form

Step 6: Attach all above mentioned documents with this application

Step 7: Send or submit this complete file (including application form and required documents) to your related office

Step 8: LESCO demand notice will be issued after verification of the submitted documents and info

Step 9: Now next step is to pay the LESCO demand notice to mentioned bank

Step 10: After paying demand notice, copy should be submitted to the concerned office for further process

Step 11: In this final stage the concerned office will verify the demand notice payment and after verification they will installed the connection

Lesco Meter Electricity Fee

As per the official website of Lesco, the estimated new connection fee is Rs7240 but it as the same recommends to contact the concerned office for fee confiramtion.

In various sub-division of Lahore, the Lesco offices are charging Rs18,000 to Rs25,000 for new single phase meter connection in winter seasos. The rate may vary in other districts where Lesco offers services.

The rates are likely to go up in summer season when there is higher demand in electricity in the country.