KP govt to introduce ranking systems for universities, colleges

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education department decided to introduce a ranking system across all universities and colleges in the province, the sources close to the development said on Tuesday.

The sources said that the decision was made during a meeting on the ranking system. KP Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi chaired the meeting.

The minister was briefed in detail about the ranking criteria for universities and colleges.

The briefing outlined the comprehensive parameters for assessing rankings.

Provincial Minister Meena Khan Afridi said that the primary objective of the ranking system is to maximize opportunities for quality education for the students. She emphasized that implementing this system would significantly improve the standard of education in universities and colleges, adding that every possible step would be taken to enhance the education system.

The minister directed the relevant authorities to collect data from the past three years to rank institutions based on their performance.