FA, FSC first annual 2025 admission schedule

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has issued schedule for regular and private students for first annual exams 2025 for intermediate part I and II.

The Lahore board will receive admission application with single fees from January 1 to 24, 2025 while the candidates can submit applications with double fee from Jan 25 to Feb 3. Similarly, the application with triple fees can be submitted from Feb 4 to Feb 12.

The board announced that only online admissions will be accepted, adding that the interested candidate can visit official website of BISE Lahore.

It added that no admission forms will not be accepted after Feb 12, 2025.

Admission Fee for Intermediate Exams 2025

The fee for both inter Part 1 and II in Science group stands at Rs1,050 respectively while the combined fee for both parts is Rs2,100.

The fee structure is same for Arts with practical and without practical subjects. However, the processing fee stands at Rs870.

However, the development fee for admission stands at Rs350. Following is the complete fee schedule: