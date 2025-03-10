AGL57.12▲ 3.16 (0.06%)AIRLINK175.73▲ 0.31 (0.00%)BOP13.12▲ 0.24 (0.02%)CNERGY7.54▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL9.7▲ 0.31 (0.03%)DFML47.22▲ 0.22 (0.00%)DGKC125.88▼ -0.8 (-0.01%)FCCL43.91▼ -2.08 (-0.05%)FFL15.01▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)HUBC130.23▼ -1.81 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.34▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.5▲ 0.04 (0.01%)KOSM6.06▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF56.03▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)NBP82.41▲ 0.85 (0.01%)OGDC214.77▼ -5.02 (-0.02%)PAEL40.9▼ -0.61 (-0.01%)PIBTL9.75▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)PPL181.48▼ -5.15 (-0.03%)PRL34.22▼ -0.68 (-0.02%)PTC23.06▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)SEARL95.72▲ 0.76 (0.01%)TELE7.87▲ 0 (0.00%)TOMCL32.05▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TPLP10.98▲ 0.05 (0.00%)TREET21.12▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TRG60.5▲ 1.3 (0.02%)UNITY29.42▲ 0.14 (0.00%)WTL1.35▲ 0 (0.00%)

Latest Cement Rates in Pakistan amid slow sales in March 2025

Latest Cement Rates In Pakistan Amid Slow Sales In March 2025
KARACHI – Cement prices saw slight changes in March 2025 as growth fell short of market expectations, leading to a slight reduction in cement prices.

The price for 50kg bag of cement is between Rs1250 and Rs1400, DG Khan Cement falls within Rs1,300 to Rs1,325, and Fauji Cement is priced around Rs1,305. Brands like Lucky Cement and Kohat Cement have rates ranging while you can consider Cherat Cement, and Flying Pakistan if you are looking to buy each bag around Rs1,250.

Top brands like Maple, Askari and Pioneer Cement all show rates ranging around Rs1,300 and Rs. 1,350.

Cement Rates in Pakistan

Brands Price
DG Khan Cement Rs. 1,300-1325
Maple Leaf Cement Rs. 1,325 – 1,335
BestWay Cement Rs. 1,315 – 1,325
Pioneer Cement Rs. 1,305 – 1,315
Fauji Cement Rs. 1,305 – 1,315
Askari Cement Rs. 1,295 – 1,305
Paidar Cement Rs. 1,290 – 1,300
Power Cement Rs. 1,290 – 1,300
Cherat Cement Rs. 1,285 – 1,295
Flying Pakistan Cement Rs. 1,260 – 1,275

Below-Par Cement Sales

In 2025, cement sales in Pakistan were a bit below expectations. Although there was a strong 11.64% increase in January after months of decline, February’s growth was slower.

Local cement sales reached 3.065 million tons, which is a 6.82% increase compared to February 2024. While the rise is positive, it wasn’t as high as hoped.

On the brighter side, cement exports grew sharply by 34.30%, going from 395,935 tons in February 2024 to 531,736 tons in February 2025. This helped total cement dispatches for February increase by 10.15%, reaching 3.596 million tons.

Web Desk (Lahore)

Recomended

