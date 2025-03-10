Latest Cement Rates in Pakistan amid slow sales in March 2025

KARACHI – Cement prices saw slight changes in March 2025 as growth fell short of market expectations, leading to a slight reduction in cement prices.

The price for 50kg bag of cement is between Rs1250 and Rs1400, DG Khan Cement falls within Rs1,300 to Rs1,325, and Fauji Cement is priced around Rs1,305. Brands like Lucky Cement and Kohat Cement have rates ranging while you can consider Cherat Cement, and Flying Pakistan if you are looking to buy each bag around Rs1,250.

Top brands like Maple, Askari and Pioneer Cement all show rates ranging around Rs1,300 and Rs. 1,350.

Cement Rates in Pakistan

Brands Price DG Khan Cement Rs. 1,300-1325 Maple Leaf Cement Rs. 1,325 – 1,335 BestWay Cement Rs. 1,315 – 1,325 Pioneer Cement Rs. 1,305 – 1,315 Fauji Cement Rs. 1,305 – 1,315 Askari Cement Rs. 1,295 – 1,305 Paidar Cement Rs. 1,290 – 1,300 Power Cement Rs. 1,290 – 1,300 Cherat Cement Rs. 1,285 – 1,295 Flying Pakistan Cement Rs. 1,260 – 1,275

Below-Par Cement Sales

In 2025, cement sales in Pakistan were a bit below expectations. Although there was a strong 11.64% increase in January after months of decline, February’s growth was slower.

Local cement sales reached 3.065 million tons, which is a 6.82% increase compared to February 2024. While the rise is positive, it wasn’t as high as hoped.

On the brighter side, cement exports grew sharply by 34.30%, going from 395,935 tons in February 2024 to 531,736 tons in February 2025. This helped total cement dispatches for February increase by 10.15%, reaching 3.596 million tons.