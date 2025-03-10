India’s unfair edge

INDIA’S victory in the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday showcased their strong cricketing performance, successfully chasing down a 252-run target against New Zealand.

However, while the win was impressive, the circumstances surrounding the tournament’s organization have raised several concerns.

Pakistan was originally slated to host the ICC Champions Trophy.

However India refused to play its matches on Pakistani soil.

In a decision that favored India, it was decided that India would play all its matches in Dubai, while other teams had to travel from Pakistan to Dubai to face them.

On the surface, this seems like a logistical arrangement, but when examined more closely, the advantages it provided to India are impossible to ignore.

India’s ability to stay put in Dubai, without the inconvenience of travel not only meant that they were more accustomed to the pitch conditions but also gave them an undeniable edge in terms of preparation.

Furthermore, despite Pakistan being the host nation for the tournament, the most crucial matches—one semi-final and the final—were played in Dubai.

The grant of such privileges to India has raised questions not only about the tournament’s fairness but also about the growing influence of India in international cricket.

With the revenue India generates from the game, it is clear that the country wields significant power, which has, in this case, seemingly overshadowed the spirit of fair play and balance that cricket traditionally upholds.

The situation warrants the question: Will other cricketing nations continue to be dictated to by India’s overwhelming influence, simply because of the revenue it generates for the game?

This sets a dangerous precedent and could compromise the integrity of the sport, particularly when decisions are made with more regard for economic considerations than the spirit of the game.

Looking ahead, it will be interesting to see how future international events unfold, especially when India is the host nation.

Will Pakistan be accommodated in the same way India was?

In the long run, this tournament should serve as a lesson not just for Pakistan but also for the international cricketing community.