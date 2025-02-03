Cement sales increase in Pakistan after many sluggish months

LAHORE – Local cement dispatches were recorded 3.313 million tons in January 2025 as compared to 2.967 million tons in January 2024, showing an increase of 11.64%.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) on Monday, exports also increased by 30.25% as the volumes increased from 446,595 tons in January 2024 to 581,691 tons in January 2025.

Total cement dispatches during January 2025 were 3.894 million tons as against 3.414 million tons during the same month of last fiscal year, showing an overall increase by 14.08%.

In January 2025, north based cement mills dispatched 2.728 million tons cement showing an increase of 12.08% against 2.434 million tons in January 2024. South based mills dispatched 1.166 million tons cement during January 2025 that was 19.04% more compared to 0.980 million tons during January 2024.

North based cement mills dispatched 2.669 million tons cement in domestic markets in January 2025 showing an increase of 11.89% against 2.385 million tons in January 2024. South based mills dispatched 644,173 tons cement in local markets during January 2025 that was 10.63% more compared to 582,258 during January 2024.

Exports from north based mills increased by 21.42% as the quantities increased from 48,883 tons in January 2024 to 59,355 tons in January 2025. Exports from south also jumped by 31.34% to 522,336 tons in January 2025 from 397,712 tons during the same month last year.

During the first seven months of current fiscal year, total cement dispatches (domestic and exports) were 26.827 million tons that is 1.71% lower than 27.295 million tons during the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

Domestic dispatches during this period were 21.435 million tons against 23.196 million tons during same period last year showing a reduction of 7.59%. This downfall was subsided by export that showed an increase by 31.54%. Export volumes jumped to 5.392 million tons during the first seven months of current fiscal year compared to 4.099 million tons exports done during same period of last fiscal year.

North based mills dispatched 17.854 million tons cement domestically during the first seven months of current fiscal year showing a reduction of 6.80% than 19.157 million tons during July-January 2024. Exports from north however increased by 28.37% percent to 1.051 million tons during July-January 2025 compared with 819,353 tons exported during the same period last year.

Total dispatches by north based mills reduced by 5.36% to 18.905 million tons during first seven months of current financial year from 19.976 million tons during same period of last financial year.

Domestic dispatches by south based mills during July-January 2025 were 3.582 million tons showing reduction of 11.32% over 4.039 million tons during the same period of last fiscal year. Exports from south increased by 32.33% to 4.340 million tons during July-January 2025 compared with 3.280 million tons during the same period last year.

Total dispatches by south based mills increased by 8.24% to 7.922 million tons during first seven months of current financial year from 7.319 million tons during same period of last financial year.

APCMA spokesman expressed concerns over duties and taxes structure on cement that pose major bottleneck for domestic demand. “Cement being an essential commodity and not a luxury item, the government should rationalize its tax structure, as the lower cost to end consumer will boost construction activities and employment in the sector,” he added.