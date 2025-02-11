Feb 2025 Update for Cement, Steel, Bricks Rates in Pakistan

Cement prices saw slight changes in local market in February as demand of key binder moved up after months of stagnant sales. With latest tweaks in prices, the cost of a single bag of Cement hovers around Rs1300-1400, depending on the branding.

Cement rates are influenced by several factors, mainly the cost of raw materials, energy, and inflation while currency depreciation and inflation also play a role in price fluctuations. Top brands of Cement bags cost around Rs1,350 to Rs1,395 per 50kg bag, with leading companies like BestWay, Pakcem, and DG Khan Cement priced around Rs. 1,380-1,390.

Other brands such as Fauji, Lucky, and Maple Leaf Cement are priced between Rs1,350-1,380. Other companies like Cherat and Falcon Cement fall in a similar price range, and Flaying Pakistan offers most affordable rates at Rs1350.

Cement Rates in Pakistan

Brands Price BestWay Cement Rate RS. 1,370-1,395 DG Khan Cement Rate RS. 1,380-1,390 Fauji Cement Rate RS. 1,375-1,385 Lucky Cement Rate RS. 1,375-1,385 Kohat Cement Rate RS. 1,365-1,375 Maple Leaf Cement Rate RS. 1,375-1,385 Askari Cement Rate RS. 1,375-1,385 Pioneer Cement Rate RS. 1,375-1,385 Flying Pakistan Rate RS. 1,350-1,360

Steel prices in Pakistan

Steel and Iron rates are influenced by demand and supply, while cost of raw materials nad scrap metal directly impacts steel production costs.

Company Name 40 Grade Price Per Metric Ton 60 Grade Price Per Metric Ton Agha Steel 2,43,000 2,48,000 Amreli Steel 2,43,000 2,46,000 Chenab Steel 2,42,000 2,45,000 Ittehad Steel 2,43,000 2,47,000 Mughal Steel 2,42,000 2,45,000 Union Steel 2,41,000 2,44,000

