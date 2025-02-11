Feb 2025 Update for Cement, Steel, Bricks Rates in Pakistan

Cement prices saw slight changes in local market in February as demand of key binder moved up after months of stagnant sales. With latest tweaks in prices, the cost of a single bag of Cement hovers around Rs1300-1400, depending on the branding.
Cement rates are influenced by several factors, mainly the cost of raw materials, energy, and inflation while currency depreciation and inflation also play a role in price fluctuations. Top brands of Cement bags cost around Rs1,350 to Rs1,395 per 50kg bag, with leading companies like BestWay, Pakcem, and DG Khan Cement priced around Rs. 1,380-1,390.
Other brands such as Fauji, Lucky, and Maple Leaf Cement are priced between Rs1,350-1,380. Other companies like Cherat and Falcon Cement fall in a similar price range, and Flaying Pakistan offers most affordable rates at Rs1350.
Cement Rates in Pakistan
|Brands
|Price
|BestWay Cement Rate
|RS. 1,370-1,395
|DG Khan Cement Rate
|RS. 1,380-1,390
|Fauji Cement Rate
|RS. 1,375-1,385
|Lucky Cement Rate
|RS. 1,375-1,385
|Kohat Cement Rate
|RS. 1,365-1,375
|Maple Leaf Cement Rate
|RS. 1,375-1,385
|Askari Cement Rate
|RS. 1,375-1,385
|Pioneer Cement Rate
|RS. 1,375-1,385
|Flying Pakistan Rate
|RS. 1,350-1,360
Steel prices in Pakistan
Steel and Iron rates are influenced by demand and supply, while cost of raw materials nad scrap metal directly impacts steel production costs.
|Company Name
|40 Grade Price Per Metric Ton
|60 Grade Price Per Metric Ton
|Agha Steel
|2,43,000
|2,48,000
|Amreli Steel
|2,43,000
|2,46,000
|Chenab Steel
|2,42,000
|2,45,000
|Ittehad Steel
|2,43,000
|2,47,000
|Mughal Steel
|2,42,000
|2,45,000
|Union Steel
|2,41,000
|2,44,000
Bricks Price in Pakistan 2025
|Brick Type
|1000 Bricks Rate
|A-Grade
|17,000
|Awwal Tiles
|17,000
|B-Grade
|13,000
|C-Grade
|10,000
|Khingar
|14,000
Cement sales increase in Pakistan after many sluggish months