Feb 2025 Update for Cement, Steel, Bricks Rates in Pakistan

Cement prices saw slight changes in local market in February as demand of key binder moved up after months of stagnant sales. With latest tweaks in prices, the cost of a single bag of Cement hovers around Rs1300-1400, depending on the branding.

Cement rates are influenced by several factors, mainly the cost of raw materials, energy, and inflation while currency depreciation and inflation also play a role in price fluctuations. Top brands of Cement bags cost around Rs1,350 to Rs1,395 per 50kg bag, with leading companies like BestWay, Pakcem, and DG Khan Cement priced around Rs. 1,380-1,390.

Other brands such as Fauji, Lucky, and Maple Leaf Cement are priced between Rs1,350-1,380. Other companies like Cherat and Falcon Cement fall in a similar price range, and Flaying Pakistan offers most affordable rates at Rs1350.

Cement Rates in Pakistan

Brands Price
BestWay Cement Rate RS. 1,370-1,395
DG Khan Cement Rate RS. 1,380-1,390
Fauji Cement Rate RS. 1,375-1,385
Lucky Cement Rate RS. 1,375-1,385
Kohat Cement Rate RS. 1,365-1,375
Maple Leaf Cement Rate RS. 1,375-1,385
Askari Cement Rate RS. 1,375-1,385
Pioneer Cement Rate RS. 1,375-1,385
Flying Pakistan Rate RS. 1,350-1,360

Steel prices in Pakistan

Steel and Iron rates are influenced by demand and supply, while cost of raw materials nad scrap metal directly impacts steel production costs.

Company Name 40 Grade Price Per Metric Ton 60 Grade Price Per Metric Ton
Agha Steel 2,43,000 2,48,000
Amreli Steel 2,43,000 2,46,000
Chenab Steel 2,42,000 2,45,000
Ittehad Steel 2,43,000 2,47,000
Mughal Steel 2,42,000 2,45,000
Union Steel 2,41,000 2,44,000

Bricks Price in Pakistan 2025

Brick Type 1000 Bricks Rate
A-Grade 17,000
Awwal Tiles 17,000
B-Grade 13,000
C-Grade 10,000
Khingar 14,000

Cement sales increase in Pakistan after many sluggish months

 

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

