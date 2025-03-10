President Zardari calls for National Unity amid chaotic parliament protest

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari called for national unity and stability despite significant disruptions from opposition members. His address was met with loud protests, highlighted key economic achievements and the need for deeper reforms.

As President Zardari began his speech, PTI led opposition lawmakers raised slogans and displayed placards in protest, turning the session into a scene of chaos. PTI leader Omar Ayub made his protest even more vocal by banging on the desks, while other opposition members continued to disrupt proceedings.

Despite commotion, President Zardari remained composed and continued his speech, urging lawmakers to prioritize the national interest over political differences. He emphasized the importance of solidarity and stability for Pakistan to navigate the current global challenges. The president also welcomed the recent reduction in the policy rate and the increase in foreign exchange reserves, while stressing the critical need for tax reforms to ensure Pakistan’s prosperity.

The joint session, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, was attended by prominent political figures, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, provincial chief ministers, military leaders, and foreign diplomats. Despite the protests, President Zardari’s message remained clear, calling for a focus on the country’s future.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq had to step in repeatedly to restore order as the opposition’s protest continued. However, the president, undeterred, used headphones to block out the noise and carry on with his address. The session was exclusively dedicated to the president’s speech, making the interruptions all the more significant.

This tense parliamentary session underscored the ongoing political challenges in Pakistan, where deep divisions between the ruling and opposition parties continue to shape the country’s political landscape.