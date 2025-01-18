AGL39.24▼ -0.12 (0.00%)AIRLINK204.45▲ 3.55 (0.02%)BOP10.09▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)CNERGY6.91▲ 0.03 (0.00%)DCL8.85▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DFML49.12▲ 3.38 (0.07%)DGKC104.69▲ 2.64 (0.03%)FCCL34.83▲ 0.74 (0.02%)FFL17.21▲ 0.23 (0.01%)HUBC137.4▲ 5.7 (0.04%)HUMNL13.82▲ 0.06 (0.00%)KEL4.91▲ 0.1 (0.02%)KOSM6.7▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF44.31▲ 0.98 (0.02%)NBP61.87▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)OGDC221.91▲ 3.16 (0.01%)PAEL42.97▲ 1.43 (0.03%)PIBTL8.59▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)PPL190.6▲ 3.48 (0.02%)PRL43.04▲ 0.98 (0.02%)PTC25.04▲ 0.05 (0.00%)SEARL106.41▲ 6.11 (0.06%)TELE9.14▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.58▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TPLP13.11▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TREET23.38▲ 0.33 (0.01%)TRG68.13▼ -0.22 (0.00%)UNITY33.08▲ 0.42 (0.01%)WTL1.87▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Cement Rates in Pakistan 2025 Price Update

Cement Rates In Pakistan 2025 Price Update
Cement rates in Pakistan saw slight changes with the start of new year, with price of each bag ranging between Rs1365 and Rs 1425. This price adjustment comes as a result of changes in taxes and shifting market conditions.

Top brands like Maple Leaf, and BestWay Cement price stands around Rs 1400, placing it among the more expensive options available. Other local cement brands are priced around Rs 1365, reflecting smaller changes based on regional demand.

Cement Price in Pakistan 2025

Company Price/50kg Bag
Flying Pakistan Rs. 1,365-1,375
Kohat Cement Rs. 1,380-1,390
Power Cement Rs. 1,380-1,390
BestWay Cement Rs. 1,395-1,405
DG Khan Cement Rs. 1,395-1,405
Maple Leaf Cement Rs. 1400
Fauji Cement Rs. 1,390-1,400
Lucky Cement Rs. 1,390-1,400
Askari Cement Rs. 1,390-1,400

Price of Fauji, DG Khan, and Lucky Cement have set their prices in the range of Rs 1,380 to Rs 1,400 per 50kg bag.

In a similar development, Pakistan’s cement sector is expected to see a 7pc QoQ increase in profitability in the second quarter of FY25, reaching Rs16.5 billion, driven by a 23% rise in domestic dispatches and a 22% reduction in finance costs. Net sales are projected to grow by 11% YoY to Rs107.7 billion due to higher retention prices and increased exports.

Cement sales in Pakistan drop by 4.76pc in December 2024

Web Desk (Lahore)

Recomended

