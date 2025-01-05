Lahore, parts of Punjab receive light rain

LAHORE – Parts of Punjab including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities on Sunday, increasing chill in the weather.

Experts have predicted more rains on Sunday evening/night and Monday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a frontal weather system prevails over the upper parts of Pakistan and will likely persist until Monday.

Under these weather conditions, Sunday evening/night will be mainly cold and partly cloudy in most districts of the province.

Light rain, wind, or thunderstorms are likely in Kasur, Lahore, Sialkot, Gujrat, Narowal, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, and Sheikhupura. Rain and snowfall are likely in Murree, Galliyat, and the surrounding areas.

Dense fog is likely in Okara, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Jhang, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan and surroundings.

On Monday, mainly cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province. Light rain is likely in Sialkot, Gujrat, Narowal, Jhelum and Rawalpindi during morning hours. Rain/snowfall is likely in Murree, Galliyat and surrounding.

Dense fog is likely in Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Jhang, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan and surroundings areas during morning/night hours.

Snowfall may cause road closure/slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, and surroundings. Tourists are advised to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travelling.

Cold waves will likely grip most parts of Punjab after the wet spell. Dense fog will likely grip Lahore and the plains of Punjab.

Lahore’s minimum temperature will remain between 06-08°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of Punjab and extremely cold in Murree, Galliyat and upper districts during the last 24 hours. Lahore and some parts of the province received light rain/drizzle. Moderate to dense smog/fog prevailed in the plains.

Murree remained the coldest place in Punjab where the temperature dropped 01°C below the freezing point. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 55 per cent.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at 08°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 100 per cent.