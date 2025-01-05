Right to Self-Determination Day observed in Kashmir, other parts of world

ISLAMABAD – Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control observed Right to Self-Determination Day on Sunday with the pledge to continue their struggle for their right recognized by the United Nations on January 5, 1949.

On the call of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, rallies, seminars, and conferences were organized across the globe to remind the UN and the world community of their obligation to ensure the implementation of relevant resolutions.

In the IIOJK and Azad Kashmir, rallies were arranged urging the UN to resolve the longstanding dispute by its resolution. The participants, carrying placards and banners, urged the world community to play due role in ending Indian atrocities in the held Kashmir.

The posters highlighted the importance of self-determination as a vital component of human dignity and freedom, as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Human Rights covenants.

The AJK Legislative Assembly also convened a special session. The legislatures drew the attention of the international community towards its obligations on Kashmir and blatant violations of human rights by Indian forces.

Pasban-e-Hurriyat and other organisations arranged rallies in Muzaffarabad and the participants later marched towards the UN Observer Mission Office to remind them of their obligation.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the Kashmir cause and called for global action to give people their right to self-determination.

In his message, President Zardari condemned Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir, saying Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to the oppressed people in their struggle for self-determination and freedom from Indian occupation.

“Today, Kashmiris around the world are observing the 76th anniversary of the UN resolution, providing that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute will be decided through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices,” he said.

Since 5 August 2019, India has been taking steps, aimed at altering the demographic and political fabric of IIOJK. Despite this, the struggle of Kashmiris for freedom cannot be suppressed.

He said that the international community, especially the United Nations, is responsible for fulfilling this promise and supporting the people of IIOJK in exercising their right to self-determination.

He called upon the international community to stop India from committing brutalities and human rights violations.

Prime Minister Shebaz urged the UN to fulfil its promises, ensure the cessation of human rights violations, and facilitate a free and impartial plebiscite.

He condemned India’s continued steps to consolidate its occupation of the IIOJK. India is trying to alter the demographic and political structure of the disputed territory, aimed at transforming the majority Kashmiri people into a disempowered minority community, he said. He also condemned India for subjecting the Kashmiri people to gross human rights violations.