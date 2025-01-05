Saudi Arabia eases restrictions on prayers in Riyaz-ul-Jannah

MADINA – The restriction on offering Nawafils in Masjid-e-Nabvi’s Riyaz-ul-Jannah only once a year has been lifted.

As per the media reports, the Haramain Sharifain administration has now allowed pilgrims to offer optional prayers at Riyaz-ul-Jannah throughout the year.

The pilgrims, however, needed to secure a permit through the Nusuk mobile application to offer Nawafils.

According to the arrangements, pilgrims can obtain a new permit every 20 minutes through the Nusuk mobile application.

The pilgrims already present in Masjid-e-Nabavi can also benefit from the new arrangements. They can secure permits under the updated guidelines.