AGL37.78▲ 0.28 (0.01%)AIRLINK217.98▼ -4.91 (-0.02%)BOP10.93▲ 0.11 (0.01%)CNERGY7.55▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.11▼ -0.31 (-0.03%)DFML40.28▼ -0.68 (-0.02%)DGKC102.2▼ -4.56 (-0.04%)FCCL34.83▼ -2.24 (-0.06%)FFL19.32▲ 0.08 (0.00%)HUBC131.09▼ -1.55 (-0.01%)HUMNL14.56▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)KEL5.18▼ -0.22 (-0.04%)KOSM7.36▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF45.63▼ -2.55 (-0.05%)NBP66▼ -0.29 (0.00%)OGDC222.08▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)PAEL44.19▲ 0.69 (0.02%)PIBTL8.97▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)PPL193.01▼ -5.23 (-0.03%)PRL43.17▲ 0.93 (0.02%)PTC26.63▼ -0.76 (-0.03%)SEARL107.08▼ -3 (-0.03%)TELE10.15▼ -0.37 (-0.04%)TOMCL35.86▼ -0.76 (-0.02%)TPLP14.51▼ -0.44 (-0.03%)TREET25.95▼ -0.58 (-0.02%)TRG67.28▼ -1.57 (-0.02%)UNITY33.59▼ -0.6 (-0.02%)WTL1.7▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)

Saudi Arabia eases restrictions on prayers in Riyaz-ul-Jannah

Saudi Arabia Eases Restrictions On Prayers In Riyaz Ul Jannah
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

MADINA – The restriction on offering Nawafils in Masjid-e-Nabvi’s Riyaz-ul-Jannah only once a year has been lifted.

As per the media reports, the Haramain Sharifain administration has now allowed pilgrims to offer optional prayers at Riyaz-ul-Jannah throughout the year.

The pilgrims, however, needed to secure a permit through the Nusuk mobile application to offer Nawafils.

According to the arrangements, pilgrims can obtain a new permit every 20 minutes through the Nusuk mobile application.

The pilgrims already present in Masjid-e-Nabavi can also benefit from the new arrangements. They can secure permits under the updated guidelines.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Islamabad, Pakistan weather; more rains, snowfall likely

  • Featured, Sports

Saim Ayub to get immediate treatment in London

  • Featured, Lahore

Lahore, parts of Punjab receive light rain

  • Featured, Technology

Starlink in Pakistan? Elon Musk shares update on launch of Satellite Internet

Recomended

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer