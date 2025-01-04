iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Max New Prices in Pakistan 2025 after revised rates

The latest Apple iPhone 16 was launched in September last year, but the device was expensive until now as the rates have been revised, with price of base model of the phone now standing at Rs361,700 after significant discount.

The year 2025 excites Apple enthusiasts, as prices of iPhone 16 series in Pakistan have been significantly reduced for the second time. The latest price cuts, which range from Rs 4,000 to Rs 14,000, make the flagship devices more affordable for Pakistani consumers.

All models including iPhone 16 models, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max are bein offered at new prices, offering discount of up to Rs14,000.

iPhone 16 Latest Price in Pakistan 2025

Models New Price iPhone 16 (128 GB) 361,700 iPhone 16 (256 GB) 401,000 iPhone 16 (512 GB) 480,250 iPhone 16 Plus (128 GB) 401,000 iPhone 16 Plus (256 GB) 441,000 iPhone 16 Plus (512 GB) 520,000 iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB) 446,000 iPhone 16 Pro (256 GB) 484,500 iPhone 16 Pro (512 GB) 564,500 iPhone 16 Pro (1 TB) 644,500 iPhone 16 Pro Max (256 GB) 526,500 iPhone 16 Pro Max (512 GB) 604,500 iPhone 16 Pro Max (1 TB) 684,500

These new prices come as a relief for consumers, offering a more affordable option for those looking to own one of the most premium smartphones on the market.

The reductions reflect a significant decrease from the launch prices in September 2024, making the iPhone 16 series more accessible to a wider audience.

