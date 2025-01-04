Kurram Dc Injured In Firing Incident Despite Peace Agreement

PESHAWAR – Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud was injured after a convoy of government vehicles was attacked by unknown gunmen in a violent incident days after warring tribes reached a peace agreement.

Police said the incident took place in Bagan area of the restive district, adding that three personnel of law enforcement agencies also injured in the attack.

The deputy commissioner, who had played a major role for peace agreement, has been shifted to a hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.

Reports said arrangements to shift the deputy commission to Peshawar via helicopter were also being made.

The firing incident occurred as the first convoy carrying supplies of food and other essential items departed for Kurram on Saturday after the reopening of roads following a peace agreement between tribes.

The convoy left from Tal for Parachinar while strict security measures have been taken for it to avoid any untoward situation.

The convoy, which includes food and other essential goods, will be protected by security personnel, including the police, to ensure safety.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister stated that the convoy, consisting of large vehicles, will be escorted under security arrangements.

The convoy includes 5 trucks of medicines, 10 trucks of vegetables, 9 trucks of ghee and oil, 5 trucks of flour, 7 trucks of sugar, 2 trucks of gas cylinders, and 26 trucks of other grocery items.

The development comes after a peace agreement finalised earlier this month. The local leaders, in the agreement, agreed to end personal and tribal disputes to ensure public safety.

It was also agreed disarming will be completed within 15 days while all bunkers located in the area will be demolished within a month.

Furthermore, local peace committees comprising tribal, political, and community leaders have been formed to restore peace in Kurram.

The committees, which also include members from all sects, have assured the safe passage of essential goods to the region.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the incident, terming it a conspiracy to sabotage the peace agreement.

In a statement shared on X, he prayed for speedy recovery of injured Kurram DC.