Kurram Peace efforts in limbo as Assistant Commissioner injured in Gun Attack

PESHAWAR – Violence in Kurram continues despite multiple efforts from provincial administration, tribal elders and armed forces and latest attack injured Assistant Commissioner in upper Tehsil of Kurram on Friday.

Local media said Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saeed Mannan suffered injuries in Boshehra area of Upper Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A hospital official confirmed the incident, with MS Parachinar District Headquarters Hospital, said that AC Mannan was brought in for treatment following the gun attack.

The shooting of the Assistant Commissioner has raised concerns about the fragile security situation and the broader impact on efforts to stabilize the region.

Anoher Kurram Peace Jirga is underway in Kohat, with key decisions expected regarding region’s ongoing security and peace efforts. The Jirga, which aims to address the long-standing issues in Kurram region, is being attended by senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, Inspector General (IG) of Police, and the Commissioner.

As the Jirga convenes, security has been heightened in Kohat to ensure the safety of the members and participants. The arrival of Jirga members is ongoing, with many expected to join the discussions soon.

More Updates to follow…