EU Special envoy urges Pakistan to ‘do more’ on reforms to retain GSP+ Status

ISLAMABAD – European Union (EU) reminded Pakistan that Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) Status is directly linked to Human Rights and Reforms.

The second leading trade partner of South Asian nation issued reminder that its trade benefits under GSP+ are crucial for country’s progress in addressing key human rights and governance issues, emphasizing that tangible reforms are essential for Pakistan to continue enjoying duty-free or reduced tariffs on exports to the EU.

EU Special Representative for Human Rights, Olof Skoog said Pakistan’s need to stay committed to implement 27 international conventions, including those related to human and labor rights, environmental protection, and climate change. Pakistan not to take its GSP+ status for granted. He urged the government to avoid using military courts to prosecute civilians and opposed recent moves that could limit freedom of expression in the country.

EU’s mission further sheds light on ongoing efforts to address human rights challenges. EU statement also encouraged Pakistan to continue its reform agenda as it prepares for reapplication under the new GSP+ regulations.

Islamabad also become largest beneficiary of GSP+ since its introduction in 2014, with exports to the EU growing by 108%. Despite this success, the EU stressed that Pakistan must continue its efforts to meet the standards outlined in international conventions.

During his visit, EU envoy held discussions with senior Pakistani officials, including Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, addressing concerns about blasphemy related issues, women's rights, forced marriages and conversions, and press freedom.

Skoog also called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora to discuss minority rights, religious freedoms, and accountability for human rights violations.

Pakistani government acknowledged the importance of the GSP+ status but emphasized that the EU’s visit was part of routine diplomatic engagement between the two sides.