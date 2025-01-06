KP govt to set up 48 checkpoints on Tal-Parchinar road

KURRAM – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday started implementing the decisions of the Apex Committee and establishing 48 checkpoints on the Tal-Parachinar Road.

The official documents showed that it has been decided to deploy 399 ex-servicemen as a Special Protection Force. The federal government also decided to re-establish the FIA Cyber Wing in Parachinar.

“Work is underway on a plan to dismantle all bunkers by February 1, 2025,” revealed the documents.

The documents also unveiled that the removal of bunkers would be carried out by the district administration and police. A plan to collect weapons would be formulated within 15 days while all weapons are to be collected by February 1, as per the Apex Committee’s decision.

A digitized record of the collected weapons would be maintained.

The district administration would be responsible to ensure monitoring regarding collection of weapons from the local people. The local residents would be offered the opportunity to sell their weapons to the government.

“A special desk will also be established in Kurram for weapon registration,” they concluded.