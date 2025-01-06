NICOP fee in rupees, dollars for all European countries [January 2025]

ISLAMABAD – National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) is issued to Pakistan citizens who are going or living abroad, including European countries, by Nadra.

Any citizen of Pakistan can apply for NICOP and can travel to Pakistan without requiring a visa. The citizens who are going to any European country for jobs or studies are also required to obtain their NICOP by completing a certain process and paying fee.

Where to Apply for NICOP

For inland applications, Pakistani citizens are required to visit the Nadra Registration Center (NRC) and those who are in foreign countries can apply for it through Pak-Identity website.

Benefits of NICOP for Pakistanis in UAE

The NICOP holders can enjoy the following benefits:

Can enter Pakistan on a foreign passport without requiring a visa

NICOP holder is also recognised as Pakistani citizen

Can buy and sell properties

Can open a bank account in Pakistan

Can get Pakistani Passport

NICOP holder has the voting rights while in Pakistan

NADRA NICOP Fee for Europe Regions in Rupees

Currently, the normal fee for new NICOP stands at Rs11,340, urgent fee Rs16,589 and executive fee at Rs21,820. The fee varies due to difference in processing time.

NICOP Fee for Europe in Dollars in January 2025

The applicant has to pay the fee for NICOP in dollars if he/she applying for NICOP online. The normal fee for NICOP for Norway stands at $39 while urgent fee is $57 and executive fee is $75.