NICOP fee in rupees, dollars for all European countries [January 2025]

ISLAMABAD – National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) is issued to Pakistan citizens who are going or living abroad, including European countries, by Nadra.
Any citizen of Pakistan can apply for NICOP and can travel to Pakistan without requiring a visa. The citizens who are going to any European country for jobs or studies are also required to obtain their NICOP by completing a certain process and paying fee.
Where to Apply for NICOP
For inland applications, Pakistani citizens are required to visit the Nadra Registration Center (NRC) and those who are in foreign countries can apply for it through Pak-Identity website.
Benefits of NICOP for Pakistanis in UAE
The NICOP holders can enjoy the following benefits:
Can enter Pakistan on a foreign passport without requiring a visa
NICOP holder is also recognised as Pakistani citizen
Can buy and sell properties
Can open a bank account in Pakistan
Can get Pakistani Passport
NICOP holder has the voting rights while in Pakistan
NADRA NICOP Fee for Europe Regions in Rupees
Currently, the normal fee for new NICOP stands at Rs11,340, urgent fee Rs16,589 and executive fee at Rs21,820. The fee varies due to difference in processing time.
NICOP Fee for Europe in Dollars in January 2025
The applicant has to pay the fee for NICOP in dollars if he/she applying for NICOP online. The normal fee for NICOP for Norway stands at $39 while urgent fee is $57 and executive fee is $75.