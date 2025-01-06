Honda CD 70 latest price, easy installment plan in Pakistan January 2025

LAHORE – Honda CD 70 continues to top the sales chart in Pakistan’s two-wheeler market thanks its impressive fuel average feature and easy maintenance.

Atlas Honda, the Japanese manufacturer, rolled out the 2025 model of the CD 70 motorcycle with new graphics as no change was made in its structure or looks.

The motorbike is equipped with 72cc four-stroke, air-cooled engine, which is known for its fuel efficiency and durability. It provides adequate power for urban commuting and short trips.

The two-wheeler has strong resale value due to low-cost maintenance and easy availability of its spare parts across the country.

In recent years, the price of Honda CD 70 was hiked massively owing to devaluation of Pakistani rupee against the US dollar as various other factors.

Honda CD 70 Price January 2025

Currently, the price of Honda CD 70 stands at Rs157,900 as of January 2025 without any change.

Honda CD 70 Installment Plan

Bank Alfalah offers an easy installment plan with zero percent markup for the period of six months. Under the plan, the per month installment for Honda CD 70 will be Rs26,317. Additionally, the bank receives 5 percent processing fee.