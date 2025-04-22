Zarnab Shastri Video Leak: Another Pakistani TikToker caught in Leaks Controversy

KARACHI – Pakistani TikTok stars continue to remain in video leaks controversy, and the latest celebrity who fell victim to privacy breach is Zarnab Shastri.

The leaks saga started with viral videos of Minahil Malik, whose alleged clips were all over the internet, and later several other TikTokers including Imsha Rehman faced the unwanted situation.

Minahil first approached FIA to lodge complaint but several other clips of social media star also surfaced online. She responded to MMS scandal saying she is no longer affected by such negativity. Later, she pointed guns at former boyfriend S.K., who than made startling claims.

In a series of posts, SK accused Manahil Malik of leakng her own videos but also sharing explicit content involving other TikToker including Zarnab Shastri. He alleged Minahil of intentionally trying to ruin Zarnab’s image and issued a warning to another influencer, Farah Haider.

These revelations have sparked widespread concern among digital community, highlighting growing trend of personal content leaks and the misuse of technology for defamation.

As situation continues to unfold, social media users await further probe by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), while many took to take greater responsibility in protecting users’ privacy and dignity.

Minahil Malik, a Pakistani TikTok star, is once again at the center of controversy after alleged private videos of her surfaced online during Eid. This follows a similar scandal from last year. While some social media users criticized her, others defended her and called for stronger digital privacy laws.

Minahil has denied the authenticity of the videos, calling them fake and part of a defamation campaign. She has filed a complaint with the FIA and plans legal action. The incident has reignited discussions on cyber harassment, online ethics, and personal content security in Pakistan. Minahil is a well-known influencer with millions of followers, known for her bold content and strong social media presence.

Imsha Rehman Video Leaks

Pakistani TikTok star Imsha Rehman has returned to the public eye after months of silence following a privacy breach in which edited videos of her were leaked online. The incident led many TikTokers to step away from social media. Rehman has now granted a conditional pardon to Abdul Aziz, the man accused of leaking the videos, during court proceedings in Islamabad.

Aziz was arrested by the FIA after being traced via IP logs and expressed remorse in court. Rehman had initially chosen legal action over a public response and deactivated her social media accounts in November 2024. Her comeback has renewed discussions on digital privacy and the protection of content creators.

Sajal Malik Video Leaks Scandal

Late,y TikTok star Sajal Malik has become focus of online controversy after her FAKE explicit videos went viral. The authenticity of the clip were earlier unconfirmed but the incident has sparked widespread debate about digital privacy and the exploitation of influencers—particularly women—in Pakistan.

This case follows similar scandals involving other creators and has led to renewed calls for stronger cybercrime laws and better protection for online personalities.