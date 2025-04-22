Entrepreneurs urged to incorporate to expand Pakistan’s corporate landscape

ISLAMABAD—The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has urged entrepreneurs to incorporate, empower, and expand their ventures through formal registration as a Company or Limited Liability Partnership (LLP).

The awareness session arranged by the SECP with the collaboration of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) equipped start-ups, and women-led businesses with practical, step-by-step guidance on business incorporation.

The session emphasized the value of continuous engagement with business chambers across the country, recognizing the crucial role such forums play in reshaping perceptions and equipping business owners with the tools to thrive in Pakistan’s structured and credible corporate environment.

A key highlight of the proceedings was the proposal to formalize joint efforts through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between SECP and RCCI. This MoU aims to promote corporate literacy, enhance business awareness, and cultivate a resilient business culture.

Both institutions reaffirmed their resolve to counter Ponzi schemes and illegal deposit-taking, calling upon RCCI members to actively report suspicious activities and act as whistle-blowers.

In line with SECP’s commitment to inclusivity, a dedicated follow-up session will be held for women entrepreneurs at SECP headquarters.

Looking ahead, SECP shared its broader, forward-looking vision under able leadership of Chairman SECP— a holistic approach that spans the entire lifecycle of a company. This includes formation, operation, dispute resolution, restructuring and rehabilitation, as well as liquidation and closure.

As a way forward, the formalization of awareness campaigns and collaborative outreach through the proposed MoU were underscored as vital steps to strengthening Pakistan’s corporate ecosystem.