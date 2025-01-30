Commissioner vows to resolve SITE issues

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, met with officials and members of the SITE Association on Wednesday, pledging swift action to resolve pressing issues faced by industrialists. During his visit to the association’s office, he listened to concerns and directed immediate steps for their resolution.

The meeting was attended by SITE Association President Ahmed Azeem Alvi, Deputy Commissioner Keamari Raja Tariq Chandio, Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Salim, Assistant Commissioner Nida Saman, Managing Director SITE Limited Arif Zaidi, and prominent industrialists Zubair Motiwala and Javed Bilwani, among others. Commissioner Naqvi assured that the Karachi administration is actively engaging with industrial associations across the city to improve infrastructure, enhance civic facilities, and address long-standing problems. “We are committed to the development of all industrial areas in Karachi and are working closely with stakeholders to find practical solutions,” he said. The SITE Association highlighted key concerns, including soft encroachments, water shortages, illegal parking of heavy vehicles, stray dog infestations.