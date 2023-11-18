Pakistan Meteorological Department predicts dry and windy weather conditions in most areas of Karachi, and Sindh regions during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present over western parts of the country.

Karachi witnessed partly sunny weather over the weekend and there are no chances of showers in the coming days.

During the day, the temperature of the metropolis hits maximum of 30°C, and at night, it falls to 19°C.

Karachi Air Quality Index

On Saturday, the air quality of provincial capital was recorded at 123, which is not Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups.

Courtesy: https://www.iqair.com/

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy in upper and central parts. Met Office said fog, and smog are likely to develop in plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

Dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country and cold in northern parts.

Minimum Temperature in Pakistan (°C): Leh, Skardu -05, Kalam, Gupis, -02 and Hunza -01.